GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,978 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KBH stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $45.59.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBH. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at $9,085,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.