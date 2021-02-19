Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.85

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 898159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GES shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,813,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth $6,446,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 212,830 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth $2,975,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth $2,828,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

