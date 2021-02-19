Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.32 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.97.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

