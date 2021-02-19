Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,605 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after buying an additional 4,555,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,905,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,637 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,008 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 295.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

