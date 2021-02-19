Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 925 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 121.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.