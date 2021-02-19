GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 198,207 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 247,758.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,287 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,207 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Matador Resources worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

