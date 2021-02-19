GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,774 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.26.

NYSE:DIS opened at $183.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.85. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,094,643 shares of company stock valued at $194,043,480. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

