Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CFO Jason Krom Buys 10,000 Shares

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CFO Jason Krom purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $24,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,601.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFV opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 225,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 191,056 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 44,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

