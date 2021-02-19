Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft’s (HPGLY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HPGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.61. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.