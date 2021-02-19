Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,081 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $285,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,963.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $633.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $35.95.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.49. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

