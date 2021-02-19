Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti increased their price target on Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $285,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,963.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

