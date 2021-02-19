Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.28

Hays plc (LON:HAS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.28 ($1.68) and traded as high as GBX 162.20 ($2.12). Hays shares last traded at GBX 158 ($2.06), with a volume of 1,985,440 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 127.43 ($1.66).

The company has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 128.74.

Hays Company Profile (LON:HAS)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

