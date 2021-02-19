HC Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.49. 38,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,459. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.30 and a 200-day moving average of $134.82.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

