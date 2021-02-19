HC Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTK traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,992. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $38,090.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 489,712 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,827. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

