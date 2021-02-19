Head-To-Head Analysis: Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) versus Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP)

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) and Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Meridian Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Meridian Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Fuse Science shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian Bioscience and Fuse Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bioscience 18.21% 21.06% 12.55% Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meridian Bioscience and Fuse Science’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bioscience $253.67 million 4.56 $46.19 million $1.07 25.05 Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Meridian Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Fuse Science.

Volatility & Risk

Meridian Bioscience has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuse Science has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Meridian Bioscience and Fuse Science, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bioscience 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fuse Science 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meridian Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.87%. Given Meridian Bioscience’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Meridian Bioscience is more favorable than Fuse Science.

Summary

Meridian Bioscience beats Fuse Science on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H. pylori under the BreathID brand. This segment also offers gastrointestinal assays, including tests for C. difficile, H. pylori, and certain foodborne pathogens; respiratory illness assays, such as tests Group A strep, mycoplasma pneumonia, influenza, and pertussis; and blood chemistry assays for testing elevated levels of lead in blood. It sells products through direct sales force and independent distributors to acute care hospitals, reference laboratories, outpatient clinics, and physician office laboratories. The Life Science segment offers bulk antigens, antibodies, PCR/qPCR reagents, nucleotides, and bioresearch reagents used by in vitro diagnostic manufacturers, as well as researchers in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. The company has a strategic collaboration with DiaSorin Inc. to sell H. pylori tests. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Fuse Science Company Profile

Fuse Science, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary delivery technology for delivering energy, nutrition, and medications to humans in the United States. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency, and microwave transmission network or satellite. The company was formerly known as Double Eagle Holdings, Ltd. and changed its name to Fuse Science, Inc. in December 2011. Fuse Science, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Massapequa, New York.

