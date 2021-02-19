Head-To-Head Analysis: ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) & Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ReShape Lifesciences and Star Equity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Star Equity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $15.09 million 3.14 -$74.21 million N/A N/A Star Equity $114.18 million 0.19 -$4.63 million N/A N/A

Star Equity has higher revenue and earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -314.18% -186.31% -101.10% Star Equity -5.32% -3.75% -0.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Star Equity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Star Equity beats ReShape Lifesciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in morbidly obese patients without permanently cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. It also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; and manages real estate assets and investments. Digirad Corporation was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

