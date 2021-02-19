Head to Head Comparison: MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) versus Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) and Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

MTN Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schneider Electric S.E. has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MTN Group and Schneider Electric S.E.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTN Group $10.49 billion 0.86 $621.14 million N/A N/A Schneider Electric S.E. $30.07 billion 2.88 $2.70 billion $1.18 25.84

Schneider Electric S.E. has higher revenue and earnings than MTN Group.

Profitability

This table compares MTN Group and Schneider Electric S.E.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTN Group N/A N/A N/A Schneider Electric S.E. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MTN Group and Schneider Electric S.E., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTN Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Schneider Electric S.E. 0 4 7 0 2.64

Dividends

MTN Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Schneider Electric S.E. pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Schneider Electric S.E. pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of MTN Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Schneider Electric S.E. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Schneider Electric S.E. beats MTN Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services. Further, the company offers SIP tracking, multimedia conferencing, mobile PBX, cloud IVR, call recording, hosted call and contact center, and UCaaS services. Additionally, it provides cyber SOC, managed firewall, vulnerability assessment, device security, end point protection, penetration testing, and email security services. The company also offers cloud market place, O365, SaaS, backup, data center hosting, DBaaS, directory, domain management, DRaaS server virtualization, and web hosting services, as well as IoT connectivity, device management, IoT vertical application, and data analytics services. The company serves 251 million subscribers. MTN Group Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures. The company also provides access control, building management, fire and security, network infrastructure and connectivity, power monitoring and control, power quality and power factor correction, sensor, valve and valve actuator, variable speed drive and soft starter, and video management system products. In addition, it offers feeder automation and grid automation and SCADA software products, medium voltage switchgears and transformers, outdoor equipment, power monitoring and control products, protection relays, substation automation products, and switchgear components. Further, the company provides data center software, IT power distribution products, prefabricated data center modules, racks and accessories, security and environmental monitoring products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) products. Additionally, it offers electrical protection and control products, home automation and security products, installation materials and systems, light switches and electrical sockets, network infrastructure and connectivity products, and UPS. It also provides industrial automation and control products; energy access products, such as collective solutions and home systems; and solar and energy storage products. The company was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

