Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) PT Raised to C$4.50 at National Bank Financial

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s current price.

HWX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Headwater Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.40.

TSE HWX traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.39. 36,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,604. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$3.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 103.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$661.20 million and a P/E ratio of -42.38.

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 14,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total transaction of C$40,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 323,618 shares in the company, valued at C$938,492.20.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

