Healthpeak Properties Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,854 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,327% compared to the average volume of 200 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.09%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

