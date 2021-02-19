HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) received a €81.00 ($95.29) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €71.43 ($84.03).

Shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) stock opened at €70.85 ($83.35) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24. HelloFresh SE has a twelve month low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a twelve month high of €76.90 ($90.47). The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is €68.70 and its 200 day moving average is €52.91.

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

