Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Shares Down 1.6%

Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,410 ($18.42) and last traded at GBX 1,422.50 ($18.59). Approximately 11,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 15,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,445 ($18.88).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,436.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,341.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The company has a market cap of £299.36 million and a P/E ratio of -21.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a GBX 21.70 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Henderson European Focus Trust’s previous dividend of $9.60. Henderson European Focus Trust’s payout ratio is -0.48%.

Henderson European Focus Trust

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is an investment company. The Company seeks to maximize total return from a focused portfolio of listed stocks, mainly in Continental Europe. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of investments. Its portfolio contains between 50 to 60 stocks, with a single stock weighting of approximately 10% of the net asset value (NAV) of the portfolio at the time of investment.

