Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $64.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $74.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

