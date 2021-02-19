Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Trading Down 8.1%

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)’s share price dropped 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.50 and last traded at $64.87. Approximately 3,462,842 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 838,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.58.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average of $65.78. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

