Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of HSIC opened at $64.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.78.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

