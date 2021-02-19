Herc (NYSE:HRI) PT Raised to $80.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HRI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

NYSE:HRI opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68. Herc has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $76.20.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Herc by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Herc by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Herc by 40,000.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

