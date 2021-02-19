Herc (NYSE:HRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Herc (NYSE:HRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%.

Shares of NYSE HRI traded up $5.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.95. 3,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,822. Herc has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $76.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

