HEROcoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.64 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 53.3% higher against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $32,274.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00063743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.87 or 0.00781389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00040869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00057769 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00020558 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00040794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.65 or 0.04687262 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.