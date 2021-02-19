Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,283 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,602,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,886 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,089,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,512,000 after acquiring an additional 701,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,220,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,982,000 after acquiring an additional 248,293 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.