Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) PT Raised to $120.00 at Raymond James

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.00.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of HRC opened at $106.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.38.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 12.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.