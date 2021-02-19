Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of HLT opened at $114.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $116.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.95.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

