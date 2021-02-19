Hive Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.80 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000593 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $124.90 million and approximately $19.80 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000158 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00030704 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 398,979,460 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

Buying and Selling Hive

