HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS) – Analysts at Clarus Securities upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43).

Get HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) in a research note on Thursday.

HLS stock opened at C$18.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$580.92 million and a P/E ratio of -28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HLS Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.22.

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.