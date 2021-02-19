Holders Technology (LON:HDT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.68

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 40.68 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.59). Holders Technology shares last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.57), with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 40.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.68. The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 million and a PE ratio of 51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Get Holders Technology alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Holders Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.50%.

About Holders Technology (LON:HDT)

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes special laminates and materials, equipment, and supplies for printed circuit board (PCB) industry in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through PCB and LED segments. The company also distributes LED-related components, and lighting products and lighting solutions for the lighting industry.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Holders Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holders Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.