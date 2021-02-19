Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) to Issue GBX 0.25 Dividend

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) announced a dividend on Friday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HDT stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 49 ($0.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.67. Holders Technology has a 12-month low of GBX 31.50 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 57.50 ($0.75). The firm has a market cap of £2.07 million and a PE ratio of 46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Get Holders Technology alerts:

Holders Technology Company Profile

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes special laminates and materials, equipment, and supplies for printed circuit board (PCB) industry in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through PCB and LED segments. The company also distributes LED-related components, and lighting products and lighting solutions for the lighting industry.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Holders Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holders Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.