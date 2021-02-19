Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 649.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP opened at $86.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $148,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,261 shares of company stock valued at $25,923,701 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.