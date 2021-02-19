Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $47.09. 72,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,522,237. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

