Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%.

NASDAQ HST traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,689. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on HST. Raymond James downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

