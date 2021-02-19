Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 3,215,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $43,413,529.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,660,261 shares in the company, valued at $49,413,523.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 175.3% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,829,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,740 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,455 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $14,796,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,657,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,760,000 after acquiring an additional 881,049 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,723,000 after acquiring an additional 862,046 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

