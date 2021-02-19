Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

