H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,840,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the January 14th total of 18,400,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3,915.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

