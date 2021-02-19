HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Investec cut HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a PE ratio of -58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83. HSBC has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $36.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 529.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

