Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) received a C$10.00 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 2.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CSFB boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.75 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.38.

TSE HBM traded up C$0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,452. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.09. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.66 and a twelve month high of C$10.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43.

About Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

