Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 157,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,076. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.