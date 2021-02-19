Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. Hudson Pacific Properties updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.45-0.47 EPS.

Shares of HPP opened at $23.99 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

