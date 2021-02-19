Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HPP. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

NYSE:HPP opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

