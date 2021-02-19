Hyman Charles D Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hyman Charles D lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security Asset Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,341,000 after buying an additional 924,796 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,149,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

