Hyman Charles D Purchases 200 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $131.33. 42,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Several analysts have commented on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

