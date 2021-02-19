HyperQuant (HQT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 57.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $24,862.62 and $3,345.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00062280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.18 or 0.00744199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00046323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00060988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019822 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.78 or 0.04556298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00039324 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

