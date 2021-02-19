HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Trading Down 8.9%

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s stock price was down 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 1,137,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 927,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HYRE shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $209.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of HyreCar by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 94,913 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

