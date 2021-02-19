Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) (LON:HYVE) Shares Gap Down to $131.80

Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) (LON:HYVE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.80 ($1.72), but opened at GBX 127.20 ($1.66). Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) shares last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.73), with a volume of 258,496 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £350.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 90.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82.

Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) Company Profile (LON:HYVE)

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

